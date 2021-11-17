“Succession” Star Sarah Snook Appears On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode (Watch Now)

One day after welcoming Kieran Culkin into the studio, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features another member of the acclaimed “Succession” cast.

Indeed, Sarah Snook appears as a remote interview guest on Wednesday’s edition of the daytime talk show.

The interview naturally touches on the Emmy-winning HBO series, with Snook detailing her efforts to maintain an American accent while off-screen.

Snook additionally takes part in a game of Drawer Dash Down Under, during which she shares “something she uses a lot more than she should” and shows off her now-infamous Tin Foil Emmy.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Initial videos are already available below:

The third season of HBO’s “Succession” is currently underway.