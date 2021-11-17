in TV News

“Succession” Star Sarah Snook Appears On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode (Watch Now)

The Emmy-nominated “Succession” star appears on “Ellen.”

Sarah Snook on 11/17/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

One day after welcoming Kieran Culkin into the studio, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features another member of the acclaimed “Succession” cast.

Indeed, Sarah Snook appears as a remote interview guest on Wednesday’s edition of the daytime talk show.

The interview naturally touches on the Emmy-winning HBO series, with Snook detailing her efforts to maintain an American accent while off-screen.

Snook additionally takes part in a game of Drawer Dash Down Under, during which she shares “something she uses a lot more than she should” and shows off her now-infamous Tin Foil Emmy.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Initial videos are already available below:

The third season of HBO’s “Succession” is currently underway.

hbosarah snooksuccessionthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

