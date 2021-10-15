in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Aespa’s “Savage” Mini-Album Achieves 16K US Sales, 18K Total US Units During First Full Week

The mini-album will debut prominently on this week’s album charts.

Aespa - savage video | SM Entertainment

Aespa’s “Savage” mini-album posted impressive numbers during the October 8-14 tracking period, which marked its first full week in the market.

According to Hits Daily Double, the EP sold 16.1K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 17.9K in total activity.

Based on the Hits data, “Savage” ranks as the #2 performer for sales (below only Don Toliver’s “Life Of A Don”) and #23 performer for total activity. Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, but the respective rankings on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts should be similar.

