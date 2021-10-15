in Music News

LISA’s “MONEY” Continues To Heat Up On Spotify With Top 10 Global Chart Ranking, Pop Rising Playlist Cover

“MONEY” is making major moves on Spotify.

LISA - Money performance video | YG Entertainment

Although it was technically the B-side to LISA’s official debut solo single “LALISA,” the BLACKPINK member’s “MONEY” has emerged as a powerful force in recent weeks.

The song has attracted considerable attention on TikTok, and its accompanying performance video recently hit #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

“MONEY” has, moreover, been making major waves on Spotify. The song first hit the Top 10 on Spotify’s Global streaming chart last Friday, and it was up to #7 on the chart for Wednesday, October 13.

Amid its strong performance, “MONEY” is scoring impressive looks on some of the platform’s biggest playlists. As of press time, “MONEY” holds the #18 position on Spotify’s highly influential Today’s Top Hits playlist. The momentum-rich single meanwhile holds the #5 spot — and earns LISA the weekly cover image — on the crucial Pop Rising listing.

The song has also caught the notice of two key US pop radio stations; SiriusXM Venus and 103.5 KISS Chicago have both been spinning the song this past week.

lisamoney

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart