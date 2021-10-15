LISA’s “MONEY” Continues To Heat Up On Spotify With Top 10 Global Chart Ranking, Pop Rising Playlist Cover

Although it was technically the B-side to LISA’s official debut solo single “LALISA,” the BLACKPINK member’s “MONEY” has emerged as a powerful force in recent weeks.

The song has attracted considerable attention on TikTok, and its accompanying performance video recently hit #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

“MONEY” has, moreover, been making major waves on Spotify. The song first hit the Top 10 on Spotify’s Global streaming chart last Friday, and it was up to #7 on the chart for Wednesday, October 13.

Amid its strong performance, “MONEY” is scoring impressive looks on some of the platform’s biggest playlists. As of press time, “MONEY” holds the #18 position on Spotify’s highly influential Today’s Top Hits playlist. The momentum-rich single meanwhile holds the #5 spot — and earns LISA the weekly cover image — on the crucial Pop Rising listing.

The song has also caught the notice of two key US pop radio stations; SiriusXM Venus and 103.5 KISS Chicago have both been spinning the song this past week.