Adele’s “Easy On Me” Officially Breaks Single-Day Streaming Records On Spotify, Amazon (Update)

Update: Friday afternoon, Spotify confirmed that Adele’s “Easy On Me” had broken the record for most single-day streams on the platform.

A few hours later, Amazon confirmed that the new Adele single had also broken its single-day streaming record.

The song is also delivering a dominant performance on other digital platforms, while attaining significant interest at radio.

====

With hours still remaining Friday, Adele’s “Easy On Me” has already broken the record for most Spotify streams in a single day.

Spotify formally announced the news on its Twitter account at 3:47PM ET. The platform has not yet announced a specific number, but both the raw and algorithm-filtered figures should be available by Saturday morning.

News of the record is admittedly as unsurprising as it is impressive; Adele has consistently broken music consumption records in her career, and anticipation for the new single was at an incredible high.

“Easy On Me” is also posting monster numbers on other digital streaming and sales platforms, while attracting massive early interest at radio. It is the embodiment of an instant smash.