Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Projected To Dominate US Sales Race, Reclaim #1 On Overall Chart

Powered by the vinyl release and other strong direct-to-consumer activity, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” will return to #1 on the US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the updated take on “Fearless” should sell about 148K US copies by the end of the October 1-7 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 155K in total first-week activity.

The sales figure will dominantly rank as the week’s best; no other album is even a lock to reach 40K in sales this week. The consumption total should meanwhile give “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” a solid edge over Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (pacing for #2 with 110K).

The “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” performance offers more indication of Swift’s massive resonance with vinyl buyers. Earlier this year, her late-2020 album “evermore” returned to #1 in large part due to a record vinyl sales week.

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” itself, debuted at #1 following the initial release this spring. The original version of “Fearless” launched at #1 in 2008.