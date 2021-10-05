Khloe Kardashian, Meghan Trainor, Chloe Bailey Confirmed For October 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will welcome a trio of noteworthy guests on Tuesday, October 12.
According to new listings, the episode will feature interviews with Khloe Kardashian and Meghan Trainor. Chlöe, who has been receiving a stellar reaction to her solo single “Have Mercy,” will close the show with a musical performance.
Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Queen Latifah (October 5), the “Squid Game” cast (October 6), Madonna (October 7), Jason Momoa (October 8), and Finn Wolfhard (October 11). Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, October 5: Guests include Queen Latifah, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest Chris Stapleton. Show #1529
Wednesday, October 6: Guests include Anthony Anderson, The Cast of Squid Game, and musical guest Charli XCX. Show #1530
Thursday, October 7: Guests include Madonna, The Kids Tonight Show hosts: Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez and musical guest Reba McEntire. Show #1531
Friday, October 8: Guests include Jason Momoa, Ana de Armas and musical guest Big Red Machine. Show #1532
Monday, October 11: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Finn Wolfhard and musical guest James Blake Ft. Slowthai. Show #1533
Tuesday, October 12: Guests include Khloe Kardashian, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Chlöe. Show #1534
