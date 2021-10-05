in Music News

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“My Universe” earns the top spot on this week’s pop radio add board.

BTS & Coldplay - My Universe press photo | Courtesy of Atlantic Records | Credit James Marcus Haney, Heo Jae Young & Kim So Jung

The #2 song on last week’s Mediabase pop radio add board moves into first place this week.

Indeed, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” earns the week’s most added distinction. The smash hit collaboration won support from another 38 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT,” last week’s add leader, takes second place with 34 new pickups.

Picked up by 32 stations, TWICE’s first full-English single “The Feels” grabs third place on this week’s add board. Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” follows in fourth with 28 pickups, and an add count of 24 slots The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” (19 adds, 6th-most), Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” (18 adds, 7th-most), Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” (17 adds, 8th-most, tie), GIVEON’s “For Tonight” (17 adds, 8th-most, tie), and bbno$’s “edamame (featuring Rich Brian) (17 adds, 8th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

