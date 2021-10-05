Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The #2 song on last week’s Mediabase pop radio add board moves into first place this week.

Indeed, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” earns the week’s most added distinction. The smash hit collaboration won support from another 38 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT,” last week’s add leader, takes second place with 34 new pickups.

Picked up by 32 stations, TWICE’s first full-English single “The Feels” grabs third place on this week’s add board. Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” follows in fourth with 28 pickups, and an add count of 24 slots The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” (19 adds, 6th-most), Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” (18 adds, 7th-most), Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” (17 adds, 8th-most, tie), GIVEON’s “For Tonight” (17 adds, 8th-most, tie), and bbno$’s “edamame (featuring Rich Brian) (17 adds, 8th-most, tie).