ITZY’s “Crazy In Love” May Win US Album Sales Race, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again Challenging For #1 Overall

The US album race is headed toward another split-chart scenario.

ITZY - Loco video screen | JYP Entertainment

The US album race may again end with a different winner for album sales and total consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, ITZY’s “Crazy In Love” could lead the way on the sales front. The album is presently on track to sell 21K copies.

With units from track sales and streams included, the album may generate 26K in tracking period consumption. That could result in a Top 15 (if not Top 10) bow on the overall chart, but it will not position “Crazy In Love” as the week’s #1 album.

That honor will instead belong to either Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (projected for 132K, 2K from sales) or YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Sincerely, Kintrell” (projected for 131K, 7K from sales).

