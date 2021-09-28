Season 11 Of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Will Premiere On October 24

The eagerly anticipated eleventh season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” officially has a return date.
According to HBO, the new season will premiere on Sunday, October 24. The premium network lists the premiere’s broadcast time as 10:40-11:20PM ET/PT; subsequent episodes will air Sundays at 10:30PM.
The comedy will also be available for immediate streaming on HBO Max.
Beyond confirming a tagline (“the world has changed. he hasn’t”), HBO has not confirmed many specific details for the 10-episode new season.
A brief teaser clip follwos:
