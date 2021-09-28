in TV News

Season 11 Of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Will Premiere On October 24

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns in less than a month.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 key art | HBO/Warner

The eagerly anticipated eleventh season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” officially has a return date.

According to HBO, the new season will premiere on Sunday, October 24. The premium network lists the premiere’s broadcast time as 10:40-11:20PM ET/PT; subsequent episodes will air Sundays at 10:30PM.

The comedy will also be available for immediate streaming on HBO Max.

Beyond confirming a tagline (“the world has changed. he hasn’t”), HBO has not confirmed many specific details for the 10-episode new season.

A brief teaser clip follwos:

curb your enthusiasmhbo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Snoop Dogg, Chris Colfer, Mickey Guyton Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”