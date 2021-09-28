in Music News

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe,” WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” Added By Z100 New York

Two collaborations have landed on the Z100 playlist.

My Universe cover | Atlantic Records

Powerhouse New York pop station Z100 added two songs in conjunction with the September 28 pop radio add board.

According to the Mediabase add report, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station officially added Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” and WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety single “Meet Me At Our Spot” to its playlist this week.

Impacting this week, “My Universe” has received support from dozens of noteworthy pop stations. “Meet Me At Our Spot” will not receive quite as many adds, but it is attracting ample attention in its own right.

Headline Planet will share a complete add recap later Tuesday.

