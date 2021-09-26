in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

NCT 127’s “Sticker” Wins US Album Sales Race, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Spends 3rd Week At #1 Overall

“Sticker” and “Certified Lover Boy” lead for sales and total units, respectively.

The US album race for the September 17-23 tracking period ends with different winners for album sales and overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, NCT 127’s “Sticker – The 3rd Album” sold 58.2K US copies during the tracking period. The count convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Sticker” generated 61.6K in total consumption. That yields a #3 debut on the overall chart, below Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (169.5K) and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” (128.7K).

“Certified Lover Boy” enjoys a third consecutive week as America’s top overall album.

Billboard’s specific data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, but the #1 landscape will be the same. The NCT 127 album will rule Top Album Sales, and Drake’s hit will again lead the Billboard 200.

