in Music News

BLACKPINK Member LISA’s “LALISA” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Dance Practice Clip Debuts At #6

Two “LALISA” videos sit within the Top 10.

LISA - Dance Practice video for LALISA | YG Entertainment

After debuting as a dominant #1 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, BLACKPINK member LISA’s “LALISA” retains its position this week.

“LALISA” earns a second week at #1 thanks to the 43.1 million views it received during the September 17-23 tracking period.

The official music video is, interestingly, not the only iteration of “LALISA” in the chart’s Top 10. The dance practice video, which amassed 16.2 million global views, starts at #6 on the listing.

Accounting for activity on all eligible versions of the song, YouTube credits “LALISA” with 86.8 million total streams for the tracking period. The count earns LISA’s debut solo single a secon week at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

lalisalisa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jerry Seinfeld, Lea Seydoux, TWICE Scheduled For October 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NCT 127’s “Sticker” Wins US Album Sales Race, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Spends 3rd Week At #1 Overall