BLACKPINK Member LISA’s “LALISA” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Dance Practice Clip Debuts At #6

After debuting as a dominant #1 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, BLACKPINK member LISA’s “LALISA” retains its position this week.

“LALISA” earns a second week at #1 thanks to the 43.1 million views it received during the September 17-23 tracking period.

The official music video is, interestingly, not the only iteration of “LALISA” in the chart’s Top 10. The dance practice video, which amassed 16.2 million global views, starts at #6 on the listing.

Accounting for activity on all eligible versions of the song, YouTube credits “LALISA” with 86.8 million total streams for the tracking period. The count earns LISA’s debut solo single a secon week at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.