Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“You Time” takes over the top spot on this week’s country chart.

Bringing industry projections to fruition, Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “You Time” seizes the throne from Lainey Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

Not simply the leader in chart points, “You Time” convincingly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 19-25 tracking period. The McCreery single received ~8,203 spins (+768) and ~38.02 million audience impressions.

“You Time” marks McCreery’s fourth career chart-topper at country radio.

Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With” ascends one place to #3.

