in Album Sales, Music News

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Debuts With Over 1 Billion Global Streams, Nears 1 Million Equivalent Units

“Certified Lover Boy” posted monster numbers in its first week.

Drake - Certified Lover Boy cover | Republic

To say the music marketplace was excited for the new Drake album is an understatement.

According to Republic, the artist’s “Certified Lover Boy” generated over 1 billion global track streams during its inaugural week of release. The label adds that global consumption, which accounts for album sales as well as equivalent track sales and streaming units, is approaching 1 million.

The album’s massive launch included a record-breaking opening day on Apple Music. Following a week’s worth of strong performance, the album debuted at #1 in major markets like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

certified lover boyDrake

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Drake Has 9 Songs In Top 10; “Way 2 Sexy” With Future & Young Thug Ranks As #1 Song In America

Ariana Grande, James Wolk Scheduled To Appear On September 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”