Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Debuts With Over 1 Billion Global Streams, Nears 1 Million Equivalent Units

To say the music marketplace was excited for the new Drake album is an understatement.

According to Republic, the artist’s “Certified Lover Boy” generated over 1 billion global track streams during its inaugural week of release. The label adds that global consumption, which accounts for album sales as well as equivalent track sales and streaming units, is approaching 1 million.

The album’s massive launch included a record-breaking opening day on Apple Music. Following a week’s worth of strong performance, the album debuted at #1 in major markets like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.