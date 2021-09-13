in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Drake Has 9 Songs In Top 10; “Way 2 Sexy” With Future & Young Thug Ranks As #1 Song In America

Drake has a predictably massive week on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake - Way 2 Sexy video screen | Republic

As Drake’s new “Certified Lover Boy” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, songs from the album make a massive splash on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” debuts at #1 on the listing, while “Girls Want Girls” takes #2. “Fair Trade (featuring Travi$ Scott)” and “Champagne Poetry” follow at #3 and #4, respectively, and “Knife Talk (featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat)” earns #5.

Indeed, Drake occupies the entire Top 5 on this week’s chart.

He also has four more songs in the Top 10, with “In The Bible (featuring Lil Durk & GIVEON)” (#7), “Papi’s Home” (#8), “TSU” (#9), and “Love All (featuring Jay-Z)” (#10) also in the region. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” this week’s #6 song, is the only non-Drake track in the Top 10.

Drake becomes the first artist to ever simultaneously occupy nine Top 10 positions on the chart; the balance of songs from the new album all appear in the Top 40.

certified lover boyDrakeway 2 sexy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter Teases Savage X Fenty Show With Breathtaking New Lingerie Pictures

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Debuts With Over 1 Billion Global Streams, Nears 1 Million Equivalent Units