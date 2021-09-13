Billboard Hot 100: Drake Has 9 Songs In Top 10; “Way 2 Sexy” With Future & Young Thug Ranks As #1 Song In America

As Drake’s new “Certified Lover Boy” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, songs from the album make a massive splash on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” debuts at #1 on the listing, while “Girls Want Girls” takes #2. “Fair Trade (featuring Travi$ Scott)” and “Champagne Poetry” follow at #3 and #4, respectively, and “Knife Talk (featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat)” earns #5.

Indeed, Drake occupies the entire Top 5 on this week’s chart.

He also has four more songs in the Top 10, with “In The Bible (featuring Lil Durk & GIVEON)” (#7), “Papi’s Home” (#8), “TSU” (#9), and “Love All (featuring Jay-Z)” (#10) also in the region. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” this week’s #6 song, is the only non-Drake track in the Top 10.

Drake becomes the first artist to ever simultaneously occupy nine Top 10 positions on the chart; the balance of songs from the new album all appear in the Top 40.