Ariana Grande, James Wolk Scheduled To Appear On September 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Monday, September 20 will feature the season premiere of “The Voice” and series premiere of “Ordinary Joe.” In celebration of the launches, stars from each series will appear on that night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Ariana Grande will represent “The Voice” as the episode’s lead guest. James Wolk, star of “Ordinary Joe,” will also appear on the broadcast.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups are as follows. As a reminder, all are subject to change:

Wednesday, September 8: Guests include Pete Davidson, Meredith Hagner and musical guest Baby Keem. Show #1510

Thursday, September 9: Guests include John Cena, J Balvin and musical guest J Balvin. Show #1511

Friday, September 10: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Simu Liu and musical guest Lisa. Show #1512

Monday, September 13: Guests include Andrew Garfield, Patton Oswalt and a special performance from Little Shop of Horrors. Show #1513

Tuesday, September 14: Guests include Kendall Jenner, Antoni Porowski and a special performance from TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Show #1514

Wednesday, September 15: Guests include Ben Platt, JoJo Siwa and musical guest Ben Platt from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Show #1515

Thursday, September 16: Guests include Amy Adams, Billy Crudup and a special performance from SIX

Friday, September 17: Guests include Jennifer Aniston, Amandla Stenberg and a special performance from Wicked