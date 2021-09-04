Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Projected For 45-55K US Album Sales, 575-625K Total US Units; Biggest Launch Since Taylor Swift’s “Folklore”

Signposted by its record-breaking opening day streaming numbers, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” is on track to post an impressive opening week US consumption total.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album should generate 575-625K in total US units this week. About 45-55K will come from album sales, with the rest attributable to track streams and track sales (primarily streams).

Enough to position “Certified Lover Boy” as a dominant #1 on the next Billboard 200 chart, the consumption total will rank as the best for an album since Taylor Swift’s “folklore” debuted with over 800K last summer.

“Certified Lover Boy” will be Drake’s tenth #1 album in the United States.