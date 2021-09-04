in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Projected For 45-55K US Album Sales, 575-625K Total US Units; Biggest Launch Since Taylor Swift’s “Folklore”

“Certified Lover Boy” will be a dominant #1 on this coming week’s Billboard 200.

Drake - Certified Lover Boy cover | Republic

Signposted by its record-breaking opening day streaming numbers, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” is on track to post an impressive opening week US consumption total.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album should generate 575-625K in total US units this week. About 45-55K will come from album sales, with the rest attributable to track streams and track sales (primarily streams).

Enough to position “Certified Lover Boy” as a dominant #1 on the next Billboard 200 chart, the consumption total will rank as the best for an album since Taylor Swift’s “folklore” debuted with over 800K last summer.

“Certified Lover Boy” will be Drake’s tenth #1 album in the United States.

certified lover boyDrake

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Halsey's If i Can't Have Love album cover

Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love” Wins US Album Sales Race, Kanye West’s “Donda” Takes #1 On Overall Chart

“Afterlife Of The Party” Star Victoria Justice Scheduled For September 6 “TODAY Show” Episode