“Afterlife Of The Party” Star Victoria Justice Scheduled For September 6 “TODAY Show” Episode

To support her new Netflix release “Afterlife of the Party,” actress and singer Victoria Justice will soon partake in a daytime television chat.

According to NBC News, Justice will appear on the September 6 edition of TODAY.

The appearance is tentatively set for the 10AM hour (“TODAY With Hoda & Jenna”); that portion of the broadcast will also feature a chat with Jackée Harry, as well as a variety of other TODAY segments.

Complete upcoming TODAY listings follow:

Monday, September 6

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. TODAY’s Consumer: Instagram Scams. Kids Warning on Online Sales of Fentanyl. Labor Day Sales with Chassie Post. TODAY Food: Back to School Dinner Planning with Matt Abdoo.

(9-10 a.m.) Through Mom’s Eyes: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Mom. Dad’s Got This! Motivational Monday: We Run 313. Food For Thought: Farmer Lee Jones. Make Ahead Monday: Vallery Lomas on Life is What You Bake It.

(10-11 a.m.) Guests: Jackée Harry on Peacock’s Days of Our Lies: Beyond Salem. Victoria Justice on Netflix’s Afterlife of the Party. TODAY Food: Masterclass Monday – Labor Day BBQ with Matt Abdoo. Fun in ’21: Let’s Go Ride a Bike with Men’s Health’s Richard Dormant. Style Me Something Sleepy: Best in Pajamas with Kimmay Caldwell.

Tuesday, September 7

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. EXCLUSIVE: Monica Lewinsky on FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story. Qian Julie Wang Shares Her Story on Growing Up Undocumented in America in New Memoir Beautiful Country: A Memoir. Read with Jenna: September Announce. Back At It TODAY: Back to School Recipes with Siri Daly.

(9-10 a.m.) Guests: Retired FDNY Chief Joe Pfeifer on Ordinary Heroes: A Memoir of 9/11. Rick Ross on The Perfect Day to Boss Up. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and Peacock’s American Ninja Warrior Junior. Kitchen Conundrums: Viewer’s Q’s with Elena Besser. On The Job: Floating Post Office.

(10-11 a.m.) Citi Music Series: Debbie Gibson & Joey Mcintyre interview and performance. Guest: Rob Franek on The Princeton Review’s The Best 387 Colleges: 2022 Edition. Laundry Quandaries with Consumer Reports’ Tanya Christian. Boost Your Immunity with Dr. Natalie Azar.

Wednesday, September 8

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Guests: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel on Amazon’s Cinderella. Coronavirus and the Classroom: How NJ Set to Return to the Classroom. 50 Minute Round: An Introduction to Speed Golf. TODAY Best Sellers: Tried and True Beauty Products with Makho Ndlovu.

(9-10 a.m.) Guest: Jessica Chastain on HBO’s Scenes of a Marriage. 25th Anniversary of Blues Clues. Consumer Confidential: Back to School tips from Stephanie Ruhle. Wellness Wednesday: Self Care Products. On The Job: Underwater Photographer.

(10-11 a.m.) Guest: Addison Rae on Netflix’s He’s All That. Trendsday Wednesday with Justin Sylvester. TODAY Food: Anthony Contrino. You’re an Empty Nester! Now What? With Samantha Boardman.

Thursday, September 9

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. 9/11 Remembered: 9/11 Summer Camp Kids Share Their Stories 20 Years Later. Mike Tirico on NBC Sports’ NFL Kick Off. Back At It TODAY: Diet Reboot. Chernobyl. Afghan Refugees Settling in the U.S.

(9-10 a.m.) Guests: Patton Oswalt, Glenn Howerton and Paula Pell on Peacock’s A.P. Bio. Impact Thursday: Camp SAY. Shop All Day with Chassie Post. On The Job: Water Sommelier.

(10-11 a.m.) 9/11 Remembered: Jenna Bush Hager Visit With Alumni Of America’s Camp/ Ready, Set, September! Liz Plosser on Own Your Morning. Glamour Guide: Lashes with Delina Medhin. Fall Fixes with Lou Manfredini.

Friday, September 10

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. 9/11 Remembered: First Responders Inspired by 9/11. Coronavirus and the Classroom: New Research Shows the Importance of Recess and How Schools are Responding. TODAY Loves Football Food: Bears vs. Rams.

(9-10 a.m.) Guest: Clive Owen on FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story. NFL Preview of Sunday Football and Recap of Thursday Night Games with Steve Kornacki. Super Food Friday with Joy Bauer. On The Job: Holistic Vet.

(10-11 a.m.) Glamour Guide: Brows with Ami Desai. TODAY Food: Fix Ahead Friday with Jeff Mauro. Kids Under Pressure: Should Schools Offer Teens Mental Health Days? 9/11 Remembered: The Connection Between a Photographer and the Subject of his Famous Photo.