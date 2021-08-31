Kanye West’s “Donda” Projected For 50K US Sales, 350K Total US Units

Despite launching on the third day of the August 27-September 2 tracking period, Kanye West’s “Donda” will debut as a convincing #1 on this week’s overall US album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell 50K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 350K in total first-week activity.

Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” is actually pacing for a strong album sales total, but the Kanye West album will perform markedly better in overall units. Not simply on track for #1, “Donda” will deliver the best consumption figure year-to-date.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” the current leader in that regard, debuted with 295K units.