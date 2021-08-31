Halsey’s “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” Added By Z100 New York, 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

The leading east coast and west coast US pop stations each made the same addition to their playlists this week: Halsey’s “i am not a woman, i’m a god.”

Indeed, the mainstream radio single from “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” earned spots on the Z100 New York and 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles playlists in conjunction with the August 31 Mediabase add board. The song is each station’s only new pickup for the week.

Already charting at pop radio, “i am not a woman” is a lock to rank as this week’s most added song. Headline Planet will share a complete add recap later Tuesday.