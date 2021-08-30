OneRepublic’s “Someday” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

OneRepublic’s “Someday” claims first place on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

The single won support from 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, enough for a narrow victory over Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love.”

“Summer Of Love,” last week’s most added song, takes second place on this week’s board with 20 pickups.

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” a new playlist option for 16 stations, takes third place on the add board. Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” follows in fourth with 10 new adds, while an add count of 9 slots The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Alesso & Marshmello’s “Chasing Stars (featuring James Bay)” (6th-most, tie), Santana, Rob Thomas & American Authors’ “Move” (6th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” (8th-most), Halsey’s “I am not a woman, I’m a god” (9th-most), Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” (10th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” (10th-most, tie), and Kacey Musgraves’ “justified” (10th-most, tie).