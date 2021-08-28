Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” Projected For 70-85K US Sales, 95-115K Total US Units

Opening week projections have emerged for Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”
According to Hits Daily Double, the new album should sell 70-85K US copies during the August 27-September 2 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate 95-115K in total first-week consumption.
Barring a surprise release or development, the album will likely earn #1 on the Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts. If it indeed takes first place on this week’s Billboard 200, it will follow “hopeless fountain kingdom” as the artist’s second chart-topping album.
