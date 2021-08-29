Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” unsurprisingly remains the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,751 times during the August 22-28 tracking period, “Saturday” celebrates a second week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 45.
Up one place, girl in red’s “Serotonin” claims #2 this week. Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” concurrently falls one spot to #3.
Despite declining in airplay, Imagine Dragons’ enduring “Follow You” rises one spot to #4 this week. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs,” another enduring hit, drops one spot to #5.
