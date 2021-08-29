in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Saturday” retains its alternative radio throne.

twenty one pilots - Saturday video screen | Fueled By Ramen

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” unsurprisingly remains the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,751 times during the August 22-28 tracking period, “Saturday” celebrates a second week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 45.

Up one place, girl in red’s “Serotonin” claims #2 this week. Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” concurrently falls one spot to #3.

Despite declining in airplay, Imagine Dragons’ enduring “Follow You” rises one spot to #4 this week. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs,” another enduring hit, drops one spot to #5.

girl in redimagine dragonsmodest mousesaturdaytwenty one pilotsweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Halsey's If i Can't Have Love album cover

Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” Projected For 70-85K US Sales, 95-115K Total US Units

Luke Bryan’s “Waves” Rises To #1 At Country Radio