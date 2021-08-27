in TV News

“Cinderella” Stars Camila Cabello & Billy Porter Listed For August 31 and September 1 “Daily Pop” Episodes

They will appear for an interview and red carpet feature.

Cinderella Poster | Sony/Prime VIdeo

In the days leading up to the September 3 release, “Cinderella” stars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter will make a pair of “Daily Pop” appearances.

According to E!, the stars will appear for an interview on the August 31 broadcast. They will then appear as part of a red carpet premiere segment on the September 1 episode.

“Cinderella” will be released on Prime Video on September 3.

As for “Daily Pop,” this week’s official listings are as follows:

August 30 – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin & Martin Short; Padma Lakshmi; Jason Biggs
August 31 – Camila Cabello & Billy Porter (interview); Nicole Richie
September 1 – Camila Cabello & Billy Porter (red carpet premiere feature); Omid Scobie; Jet & Ali Tila
September 2 – The D’Amelio Family, JoJo Siwa, Monica Lewinsky (“American Crime Story” red carpet feature), Kelly Rizzo

All listings are subject to change.

billy portercamila cabellocinderella

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Charli, Dixie, Marc & Heidi D’Amelio Confirmed For Appearance On September 2 “Daily Pop”