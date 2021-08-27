“Cinderella” Stars Camila Cabello & Billy Porter Listed For August 31 and September 1 “Daily Pop” Episodes

In the days leading up to the September 3 release, “Cinderella” stars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter will make a pair of “Daily Pop” appearances.

According to E!, the stars will appear for an interview on the August 31 broadcast. They will then appear as part of a red carpet premiere segment on the September 1 episode.

“Cinderella” will be released on Prime Video on September 3.

As for “Daily Pop,” this week’s official listings are as follows:

August 30 – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin & Martin Short; Padma Lakshmi; Jason Biggs

August 31 – Camila Cabello & Billy Porter (interview); Nicole Richie

September 1 – Camila Cabello & Billy Porter (red carpet premiere feature); Omid Scobie; Jet & Ali Tila

September 2 – The D’Amelio Family, JoJo Siwa, Monica Lewinsky (“American Crime Story” red carpet feature), Kelly Rizzo

All listings are subject to change.