Nas’ “King’s Disease II” Projected For 16K US Sales, 51-52K Total US Units

“King’s Disease 2” is aiming for a Top 5 debut.

Nas - King's Disease II cover | Mass Appeal

Opening week US projections have emerged for Nas’ “King’s Disease II,” and they suggest the album is on track for a Top 5 debut.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new release should sell about 16K US copies by the end of the August 6-12 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album may generate 51.5K in total first-week consumption.

With those figures, “King’s Disease II” could debut in the Top 5 for both album sales and total US units.

“King’s Disease II” is the follow-up to Nas’ Grammy-winning “King’s Disease,” which debuted at #3 on Billboard Top Album Sales and #5 on the overall Billboard 200.

