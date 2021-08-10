Madison Beer’s “Reckless,” Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Skate,” The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Added By Z100 New York

Madison Beer’s “Reckless,” Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Skate,” and The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” have won support from one of America’s most influential pop radio stations.

New York’s Z100, that station, picked up the three songs in conjunction with the August 10 Mediabase add board.

“Reckless,” which officially impacted last week, is trending Top 50 from an airplay perspective. “Skate,” the second taste of Mars and .Paak’s Silk Sonic project, earned last week’s most added honor. It already holds a Top 30 position on the Mediabase airplay chart.

“Take My Breath,” a lock to top this week’s add board, blasted into the Top 30 after just two days in the market.

