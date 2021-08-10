in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Take My Breath” unsurprisingly rules the pop radio add board.

The Weeknd - Take My Breath video screen | XO/Republic

In addition to ruling the Mediabase rhythmic and hot adult contemporary radio add boards, The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” earns the most added distinction at pop radio.

The new single won support from a whopping 165 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Skate,” last week’s leader, grabs second place with 58 new adds.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor,” which began receiving airplay long before officially earning “single” status from Interscope and Geffen, takes third place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board. The fourth “SOUR” single landed at 49 new stations.

Black Eyed Peas’ “HIT IT (featuring Saweetie & Lele Pons)” follows in fourth with 41 pickups, and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” takes fifth with 35 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Maneskin’s “Beggin'” (29 adds, 6th-most), Bazzi’s “I Like That” (28 adds, 7th-most), Masked Wolf’s “Say So” (21 adds, 8th-most), Swedish House Mafia’s “Lifetime (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)” (19 adds, 9th-most), and Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory” (18 adds, 10th-most).

