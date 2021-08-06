in Music News

Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose Release Music Video For “Psycho” As Song Gains Airplay At Pop Radio (Watch Now)

The music video for Dixie D’Amelio’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” is now available.

Dixie & Rubi Rose in Psycho | Video Screen | HITCO

As the song enjoys big pop radio gains and posts solid audio streaming numbers, Dixie (D’Amelio) is giving fans another way to enjoy her single “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose).” At midnight late Thursday/early Friday, she released the song’s official music video.

The video, which is sure to attract ample attention on YouTube, clocks in at 3:04.

Dixie preceded the release with an official YouTube “Released” party at 11:45PM ET Thursday night.

Set to make the Top 40 at pop radio this week, “Psycho” follows debut single “Be Happy” in becoming her second song to chart at the pop format. Watch the new video below:

dixie d'ameliopsychorubi rose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove, Andrea Bocelli Listed For August 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Nas’ “King’s Disease II” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; New Barbra Streisand, Chris Young Albums Enter Top 5