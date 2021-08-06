Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose Release Music Video For “Psycho” As Song Gains Airplay At Pop Radio (Watch Now)

As the song enjoys big pop radio gains and posts solid audio streaming numbers, Dixie (D’Amelio) is giving fans another way to enjoy her single “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose).” At midnight late Thursday/early Friday, she released the song’s official music video.

The video, which is sure to attract ample attention on YouTube, clocks in at 3:04.

Dixie preceded the release with an official YouTube “Released” party at 11:45PM ET Thursday night.

Set to make the Top 40 at pop radio this week, “Psycho” follows debut single “Be Happy” in becoming her second song to chart at the pop format. Watch the new video below: