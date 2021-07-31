in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Projected For #1 With 130-140K US Sales, 200-225K Total US Units

“Happier Than Ever” will debut at #1 in the United States.

Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” is set to debut as a convincing #1 in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album will sell 130-140K US copies during the July 30-August 5 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album will generate about 200-225K in total first-week consumption.

The six-figure album sales figure is particularly noteworthy for a pop release in 2021; Hits notes that physical editions of the album (especially vinyl copies) are contributing handsomely to the figure.

“Happier Than Ever” will follow the Grammy-winning “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” in becoming Eilish’s second career #1 on the Billboard 200.

