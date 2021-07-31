in TV News

First Look: Charli, Dixie, Heidi & Marc Star In “The D’Amelio Show,” Premiering On September 3

The D’Amelio family takes center stage in the new Hulu series.

The D'Amelio Show - Official Preview Image, courtesy of Hulu Publicity

Hulu has finally announced a premiere date for “The D’Amelio Show.”

Set to launch September 3, the new docuseries chronicles the lives of sisters and social media sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as well as their parents (and influencers in their own rights) Heidi and Marc. Show previews reveal that Noah Beck, Dixie’s boyfriend and a fellow social star, will also appear on the show.

“From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined,” notes the official synopsis.

In addition to announcing the September 3 premiere date, Hulu revealed a set of first-look photos from the upcoming series. Those photos follow:

