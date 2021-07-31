Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

The music video for Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” generated considerable buzz during the July 23-29 tracking period.

The video attracted enough attention, in fact, to earn #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

YouTube credits the official “INDUSTRY BABY” music video with an impressive 43.1 million views.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “INDUSTRY BABY” amassed 58.6 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That count yields a #1 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Buoyed by the new release, Lil Nas X re-enters the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #17. The artist received 99.2 million eligible views across his catalog.