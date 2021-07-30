in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III” Wins US Album Sales Race, The Kid LAROI’s “F*ck Love” Claims #1 Overall

“McCartney III” returns to chart prominence thanks to the release of physical copies of “Imagined.”

Powered by the release of physical copies for the “Imagined” remix edition, Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III” ranked as America’s best seller during the July 23-29 tracking period. The Kid LAROI’s “F*ck Love” meanwhile soars to #1 on the overall US consumption chart following the “F*ck Love 3: Over You” (and ultimately “F*ck Love 3+: Over You”) re-issue.

According to Hits Daily Double, the McCartney album sold 21.4K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams, the album generated about 21.8K in total US consumption this week.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption tally slots “McCartney III” in the #15-20 range on the overall chart.

“F*ck Love” tops that chart, courtesy of its 80.3K total units. Album sales account for about 1.9K of those units, with the balance coming from track sales and streams (primarily streams).

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The overall outcome should nonetheless be the same – a sales chart victory for “McCartney III,” and a #1 Billboard 200 ascent for “F*ck Love.”

