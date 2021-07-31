in Music News

Five Songs From Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Make Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The title track arrives at #4 on the US listing.

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever cover art | Darkroom/Interscope

Although it did not fare as well as 2019 predecessor “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,” Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” still attracted ample opening day interest on US Spotify.

Five songs from the new album, in fact, earn Top 10 positions on the US chart for Friday, July 30.

Title track “Happier Than Ever,” the album’s top performer, leads the way at #4. “Happier Than Ever” received 1,476,516 American streams on opening day.

“Getting Older” earns #6, while “Oxytocin” (#8), “Billie Bossa Nova” (#9), and “I Didn’t Change My Number” (#10) also appear in the Top 10.

— The “Happier Than Ever” title track concurrently starts at #6 on the global chart, courtesy of its 4,423,529 worldwide opening day streams.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

