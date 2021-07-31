Five Songs From Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Make Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Although it did not fare as well as 2019 predecessor “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,” Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” still attracted ample opening day interest on US Spotify.

Five songs from the new album, in fact, earn Top 10 positions on the US chart for Friday, July 30.

Title track “Happier Than Ever,” the album’s top performer, leads the way at #4. “Happier Than Ever” received 1,476,516 American streams on opening day.

“Getting Older” earns #6, while “Oxytocin” (#8), “Billie Bossa Nova” (#9), and “I Didn’t Change My Number” (#10) also appear in the Top 10.

— The “Happier Than Ever” title track concurrently starts at #6 on the global chart, courtesy of its 4,423,529 worldwide opening day streams.