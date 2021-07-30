Madison Beer Announces Maggie Lindemann, Audriix As Special Guests For North American “Life Support” Tour Dates

Earlier this year, Madison Beer released her superb debut studio album “Life Support.” This October, she will take the album on the road.

The North American wave of “The Life Support Tour” will commence on October 18 in Toronto, ON. After stopping at numerous high-profile venues — in numerous noteworthy cities — the tour will conclude in Los Angeles, CA on November 28.

In addition to showcasing the full list of dates Friday, Beer announced two compelling support acts for the run: Maggie Lindemann and Audriix. Both artists have been impressing critics — and winning fans — with their excellent releases.

Along with radio hits “Good In Goodbye,” “Baby,” and “BOYSHIT,” the “Life Support” album includes acclaimed songs like “Selfish,” “Stained Glass,” and “Blue.” Despite its lack of a traditional “single” push, “Selfish” reached gold status just six months after its release.

Although it does not appear on the album, Beer’s recent release “Reckless” is also likely to receive attention on the tour. The ballad has been a strong streaming performer this summer, and it will reportedly go for radio adds this coming week.

Beer’s Instagram post about the tour follows: