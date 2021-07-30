NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Into The Mystery” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

At around 1AM ET Friday morning, Billie Eilish’s new “Happier Than Ever” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

Shortly thereafter, a different new release took over the top spot.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Into The Mystery,” that newcomer, remains #1 as of press time at 1:50AM ET. The Billie Eilish album is now #2 on the chart.

Isaiah Rashad’s “The House Is Burning” and Bleachers’ “Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night,” new releases as well, respectively follow at #3 and #4 on the chart. ZZ Top’s 1992 release “Greatest Hits” follows at #5; the album returned to the chart’s upper reaches following Dusty Hill’s passing.