in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Into The Mystery” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

There has been another changing of the guard.

NEEDTOBREATHE - Into The Mystery cover, courtesy of Elektra

At around 1AM ET Friday morning, Billie Eilish’s new “Happier Than Ever” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

Shortly thereafter, a different new release took over the top spot.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Into The Mystery,” that newcomer, remains #1 as of press time at 1:50AM ET. The Billie Eilish album is now #2 on the chart.

Isaiah Rashad’s “The House Is Burning” and Bleachers’ “Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night,” new releases as well, respectively follow at #3 and #4 on the chart. ZZ Top’s 1992 release “Greatest Hits” follows at #5; the album returned to the chart’s upper reaches following Dusty Hill’s passing.

into the mysteryneedtobreathe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose’s “Psycho” Surpasses 1 Million Spotify Streams, Scores Big Pop Radio Airplay