Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s New Silk Sonic Song “Skate” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“Skate” takes #1 on the all-genre listing.

Skate video screen | Atlantic

“Leave The Door Open,” the first single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative Silk Sonic project, enjoyed considerable success on the US iTunes store.

Follow-up “Skate” is off to a strong start in its own right.

The new single reached #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart just prior to noon on Friday. It seized the throne from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which has been a standout sales performer this summer.

“Fancy Like” is now #2, while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” is #3. Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” follows at #4, and The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” occupies the #5 slot.

