in Music News

Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose’s “Psycho” Surpasses 1 Million Spotify Streams, Scores Big Pop Radio Airplay

“Psycho” is off to a strong start.

Dixie & Rubi Rose - Psycho Cover | HITCO

Dixie D’Amelio’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” made a big opening week splash, reaching an impressive Spotify milestone while attracting substantial interest at pop radio.

On its fifth day in the market, the song crossed the 1 million streaming mark on Spotify. Indeed, the song’s running Spotify total stood at 1,067,405 by the end of Wednesday, July 28 (as indicated in the Thursday platform update).

“Psycho” meanwhile scored playlist adds from 34 Mediabase-monitored pop radio stations, including heavy-hitter stations Z100 New York, 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles, and B96 Chicago. Quickly gaining airplay, “Psycho” presently claims #50 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. It will very likely remain inside the Top 50 through the close of tracking.

Should it reach the Top 40, “Psycho” will become the second Dixie single to chart at pop radio. She previously entered with her debut single “Be Happy.”

In addition to interest on the aforementioned, more conventional fronts, “Psycho” is attracting plenty of interest in the social media sphere.

dixie d'ameliopsychorubi rose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Into The Mystery” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart