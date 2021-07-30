Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose’s “Psycho” Surpasses 1 Million Spotify Streams, Scores Big Pop Radio Airplay

Dixie D’Amelio’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” made a big opening week splash, reaching an impressive Spotify milestone while attracting substantial interest at pop radio.

On its fifth day in the market, the song crossed the 1 million streaming mark on Spotify. Indeed, the song’s running Spotify total stood at 1,067,405 by the end of Wednesday, July 28 (as indicated in the Thursday platform update).

“Psycho” meanwhile scored playlist adds from 34 Mediabase-monitored pop radio stations, including heavy-hitter stations Z100 New York, 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles, and B96 Chicago. Quickly gaining airplay, “Psycho” presently claims #50 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. It will very likely remain inside the Top 50 through the close of tracking.

Should it reach the Top 40, “Psycho” will become the second Dixie single to chart at pop radio. She previously entered with her debut single “Be Happy.”

In addition to interest on the aforementioned, more conventional fronts, “Psycho” is attracting plenty of interest in the social media sphere.