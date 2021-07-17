Pop Smoke’s “Faith” Projected For 4-6K US Sales, 110-120K Total US Units

The late Pop Smoke is on track to earn a second #1 album in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s second posthumous album “Faith” should generate 110-120K US consumption units during the July 16-22 tracking period. Album sales should contribute about 4-6K units, with track sales and streams (primarily streams) driving the balance of activity.

The consumption figure should position “Faith” atop this coming week’s Hits Top 50 and Billboard 200 album charts, as no other album is presently on track to do six figures.

Assuming the projection holds, “Faith” will follow “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” as the rapper’s second #1 in the United States.