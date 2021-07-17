in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Pop Smoke’s “Faith” Projected For 4-6K US Sales, 110-120K Total US Units

“Faith” should be #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart.

Pop Smoke - Faith album cover | Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records

The late Pop Smoke is on track to earn a second #1 album in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s second posthumous album “Faith” should generate 110-120K US consumption units during the July 16-22 tracking period. Album sales should contribute about 4-6K units, with track sales and streams (primarily streams) driving the balance of activity.

The consumption figure should position “Faith” atop this coming week’s Hits Top 50 and Billboard 200 album charts, as no other album is presently on track to do six figures.

Assuming the projection holds, “Faith” will follow “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” as the rapper’s second #1 in the United States.

faithpop smoke

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa’s “Demeanor” Scores Opening Day Airplay At Pop, Rhythmic Radio

John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” Pacing For 50-60K US Sales, 70-80K Total US Units