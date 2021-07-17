John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” Pacing For 50-60K US Sales, 70-80K Total US Units

Early projections have emerged for John Mayer’s new album “Sob Rock.”
According to Hits Daily Double, “Sob Rock” should sell 50-60K US copies during the July 16-22 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 70-80K in total first-week activity.
The album sales figure may rank as this week’s best. The total consumption figure, meanwhile, should challenge Olivia Rodrigo’S “SOUR” for the week’s second-best mark. Pop Smoke’s “Faith,” which is on track for 110-120K units, appears to be headed for #1 in that column.
