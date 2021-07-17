Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa’s “Demeanor” Scores Opening Day Airplay At Pop, Rhythmic Radio

Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album “Faith” launched Friday, and the release attracted considerable enthusiasm on digital platforms. Songs from the album also earned interest at radio.

One such track was “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa).” The collaboration received interest at the pop and rhythmic radio formats, with numerous stations providing multiple opening day spins.

According to Mediabase, top pop supporter 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles had played “Demeanor” 5 times by the end of Friday, July 16. Energy 94.1 San Antonio, Live 95.5 Portland, WiLD 94.9 San Francisco, and 95.7 The Vibe Kansas City each offered 4 spins, while several other stations played the song two or three times.

Each responsible for 9 spins, Hot 102.9 Dayton and 93.9 The Beat Honolulu led the way at rhythmic radio. Numerous other stations provided between two and seven spins by the end of Friday.

Much of the opening day airplay came from iHeartMedia and Alpha Media stations; numerous iHeart stations (particularly at rhythmic and urban) showcased multiple “Faith” songs (including “Woo Baby,” “Tell The Vision,” and “Back Door”) to celebrate the album’s launch. “Demeanor” did, however, score airplay from stations outside those networks, including Audacy’s high-profile pop channels 97.1 NOW Los Angeles and B96 Chicago.