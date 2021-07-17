BTS’ “Permission To Dance” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

The music video for BTS’ “Permission To Dance” captured significant interest during the July 9-15 tracking period.

Credited with 152 million tracking period views, “Permission To Dance” unsurprisingly earns #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “Permission To Dance” amassed 187 million total streams during the tracking period. The count scores the new BTS release #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“Permission To Dance” notably seizes the throne from BTS’ own “Butter,” which enjoyed a seven-week reign at #1 on the Songs Chart. “Butter” takes #3 this week.

Thanks to the success of “Permission To Dance” and “Butter” and enduring interest in the group’s catalog, BTS registered 431 million total YouTube views this week. Thanks to that figure, BTS reclaims #1 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.