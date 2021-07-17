in Music News

BTS’ “Permission To Dance” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“Permission To Dance” lands atop this week’s key YouTube charts.

BTS - Permission To Dance video screen | HYBE LABELS/BIG HIT MUSIC

The music video for BTS’ “Permission To Dance” captured significant interest during the July 9-15 tracking period.

Credited with 152 million tracking period views, “Permission To Dance” unsurprisingly earns #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “Permission To Dance” amassed 187 million total streams during the tracking period. The count scores the new BTS release #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“Permission To Dance” notably seizes the throne from BTS’ own “Butter,” which enjoyed a seven-week reign at #1 on the Songs Chart. “Butter” takes #3 this week.

Thanks to the success of “Permission To Dance” and “Butter” and enduring interest in the group’s catalog, BTS registered 431 million total YouTube views this week. Thanks to that figure, BTS reclaims #1 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

