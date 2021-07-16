in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new John Mayer album predictably hits #1.

John Mayer - Sob Rock cover | Columbia | Via @Johnmayer on Instagram

Update: As of 1:30AM ET Friday, John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” remains #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart. Several other new releases have, meanwhile, entered the Top 5.

Times of Grace’s new “Songs of Loss and Separation” sits in the #2 position, while Tedeschi Trucks Band’s new “Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’)” is #3. Olivia Rodrigo’s enduring “SOUR” follows at #4, and Illenium’s new “Fallen Embers” is up to #5.
====

Shortly after launching at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” blasted to the top of the US iTunes album sales chart.

“Sob Rock” holds the #1 position as of press time at 12:55AM ET Friday morning. The album seized the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” which has been a top performer since its release in May. The Rodrigo album is now #2.

Bo Burnham’s “Inside (The Songs)” follows at #3, while KSI’s new “All Over The Place” sits at #4. Snoh Aalegra’s “TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES,” one of last week’s leaders, currently holds #5 on the listing.

The iTunes chart tends to be very volatile in the early morning hours on Friday, so any of the aforementioned positions could change very soon.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

