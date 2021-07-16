Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Soars Into Top 5 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Normani’s eagerly anticipated new single “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” scored considerable buzz following its release at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

In addition to widespread social media acclaim, “Wild Side” is also attracting considerable enthusiasm on US iTunes. The song quickly soared into the upper reaches of the store’s all-genre song sales chart.

As of press time at 2:20AM ET, “Wild Side” is up to #4 on the listing. Only Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (#1), Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (#2), and BTS’ “Permission To Dance” (#3) are currently selling at a faster pace.

Given the song’s early momentum, it would not be remotely surprising if “Wild Side” continued its climb in the coming hours.