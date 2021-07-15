Camila Cabello Officially Confirms July 23 Release Date, Shares Cover Art For New Single “Don’t Go Yet”

Camila Cabello is on the verge of releasing her first single since the “Romance” album era.

Confirming widespread industry rumors, the Grammy-nominated artist officially announced that her new single “Don’t Go Yet” will be arriving on Friday, July 23. Alongside the title and date confirmation, she shared the cover art for the new single.

To tease the upcoming single release, Camila had previously shared a set of photos with the caption “Bienvenidos a la familia. 7/23.”

In terms of official single releases, Camila concluded the previous album era with the #1 pop radio hit “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby).”