in Music News, New Music

Camila Cabello Officially Confirms July 23 Release Date, Shares Cover Art For New Single “Don’t Go Yet”

Camila Cabello has announced her eagerly anticipated new single.

Camila Cabello - Don't Go Yet Cover | @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello is on the verge of releasing her first single since the “Romance” album era.

Confirming widespread industry rumors, the Grammy-nominated artist officially announced that her new single “Don’t Go Yet” will be arriving on Friday, July 23. Alongside the title and date confirmation, she shared the cover art for the new single.

To tease the upcoming single release, Camila had previously shared a set of photos with the caption “Bienvenidos a la familia. 7/23.”

In terms of official single releases, Camila concluded the previous album era with the #1 pop radio hit “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby).”

camila cabellodon't go yet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Leon Bridges Scheduled To Perform On July 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”