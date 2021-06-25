in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: SEVENTEEN’s “Your Choice” Wins US Album Sales Race, Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Returns To #1 On Overall Chart

The mid-week projections proved accurate.

Making good on the mid-week projection, SEVENTEEN’s “Your Choice” ranked as America’s best-selling album during the June 18-24 tracking period. Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” meanwhile, ranked as the #1 album for overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Your Choice” sold 21.2K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 22.6K in total activity.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption tally puts “Your Choice” in the #15 range on the overall chart.

“SOUR,” the leader on this week’s overall chart, generated 106.7K in tracking week activity (12.0K from sales). The album, which debuted at #1 in May, is celebrating a second non-consecutive week on top.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits. The differences should not, however, be significant to affect the #1 positioning: “Your Choice” should lead for sales, and “SOUR” should top the overall Billboard 200.

