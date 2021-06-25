in TV News

Niall Horan, Maren Morris, Arsenio Hall, David Spade, More Confirmed As Upcoming “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest Hosts

The guest hosting series will begin on July 6.

The July 24 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” marked the titular host’s final show before his annual summer break.

During his absence, numerous noteworthy celebrities will fill-in as guest hosts.

The guest-hosted episodes will begin airing on July 6. Those confirmed for “Kimmel” leadership duties include Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, David Spade, Anthony Mackie, Sarah Silverman, Arsenio Hall, Julie Bowen, Maren Morris, Phoebe Robinson, Niall Horan, and more.

ABC has not yet announced dates for any individual host’s appearance.

In addition to announcing the guest hosts, ABC revealed that “Jimmy Kimmel Live NBA Finals Game Night” will be returning ahead of each of this year’s NBA Finals games. Anthony Anderson will host, with other celebrity guests making special appearances.

