Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Headed For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Beautiful Mistakes” should take over the top spot on this week’s Hot AC chart.

Adam Levine in Beautiful Mistakes | Video screen | 222/Interscope

Although it looks poised to keep the #1 spot at pop radio, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” will likely cede the throne on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” should move into the pinnacle position.

“Beautiful Mistakes” received 4,435 spins during the first five days of the June 20-26 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots the collaboration #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time Hot AC chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below (“Levitating” is close in terms of spins but enduring a week-over-week airplay loss), “Beautiful Mistakes” should be able to retain its top spot through the close of tracking.

— A multi-format hit, “Beautiful Mistakes” recently hit the Top 10 at pop radio. It is currently fading at the format, however, as radio prepares to support new single “Lost.”

