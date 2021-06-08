in Album Sales, Music News

TXT’s “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” Projected To Win US Sales Race, Lil Baby & Lil Durk Headed For #1 Overall With 170K Units

This week’s US album race will likely end in a split-chart scenario.

Lil Baby & Lil Durk - Voice of the Heroes era press photo by Michael Thomas, courtesy of Quality Control/Alamo/UMG

As we approach the end of the June 4-10 tracking period, the US album race appears to be headed for a split-chart scenario.

Tomorrow x Together’s “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” is on track to lead for US album sales, while Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s “The Voice Of The Heroes” is pacing for #1 on the overall consumption chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the TXT album should sell 32K US copies this week. Said figure would rank as the week’s best sales total.

With units from track sales and streams included, “FREEZE” may generate 36K in total US consumption. That would likely yield an overall chart (Hits Top 50/Billboard 200) position in the #6 range.

The Lil Baby-Lil Durk album looks set to top the overall chart with about 170K in tracking week units (7K from sales). Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” will likely register as a strong #2; Hits projects a third-week total in the 143K range.

