Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” Earns Most Added Distinction At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Roddy Ricch’s new single “Late At Night” won ample support at rhythmic and urban radio this week, earning the most added honor at both formats.

The single won support from 51 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, while landing on playlists at a whopping 68 Mediabase-monitored urban stations.

— Credited with 25 adds, City Girls’ “Twerkulator” takes second place on the rhythmic add board. Lil Tecca’s “Never Left” follows in third with 24 pickups, ahead of Internet Money’s “His & Hers” (10 adds, 4th-most) and Migos’ “Straightenin” (9 adds, 5th-most).

— Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin’s “We Win” grabs the runner-up spot on this week’s Mediabase urban board, courtesy of its 39 station pickups.

Chrissy’s “Dreamin” takes third with 34 adds, and MK xyz’s “One Time” follows in fourth with an add count of 29.

With 12 adds each, “Twerkulator,” J. Cole’s “m y . l i f e (with 21 Savage & Morray)” and HD4President’s “Touch Down 2 Cause Hell” tie for fifth.