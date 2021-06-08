in Music News

Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” Earns Most Added Distinction At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

The new Roddy Ricch single received a considerable amount of rhythmic and urban adds.

Roddy Ricch - Late At Night cover (courtesy of Atlantic Records)

Roddy Ricch’s new single “Late At Night” won ample support at rhythmic and urban radio this week, earning the most added honor at both formats.

The single won support from 51 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, while landing on playlists at a whopping 68 Mediabase-monitored urban stations.

— Credited with 25 adds, City Girls’ “Twerkulator” takes second place on the rhythmic add board. Lil Tecca’s “Never Left” follows in third with 24 pickups, ahead of Internet Money’s “His & Hers” (10 adds, 4th-most) and Migos’ “Straightenin” (9 adds, 5th-most).

— Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin’s “We Win” grabs the runner-up spot on this week’s Mediabase urban board, courtesy of its 39 station pickups.

Chrissy’s “Dreamin” takes third with 34 adds, and MK xyz’s “One Time” follows in fourth with an add count of 29.

With 12 adds each, “Twerkulator,” J. Cole’s “m y . l i f e (with 21 Savage & Morray)” and HD4President’s “Touch Down 2 Cause Hell” tie for fifth.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

