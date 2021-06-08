in TV News

First Look: TWICE Performs “Alcohol-Free” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

TWICE delivers a performance on Wednesday’s “Ellen.”

TWICE performing on 6/9/21 Ellen | Publicity image courtesy of Warner Bros.

TWICE is launching new single “Alcohol-Free” with a promotional bang.

The superstar group will deliver a remote/video performance of the new single on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Coming on the same day as the song’s release, the gig will also mark the group’s “Ellen” debut.

“Alcohol Free” appears on TWICE’s new mini-album “Taste Of Love,” out this Friday, June 11.

In addition to the TWICE performance, Wednesday’s “Ellen” will feature a chat with Kevin Nealon. The full episode will air on television in the afternoon (check local listings), but a video from the Kevin Nealon video is already available below. The TWICE performance may also be released prior to the official broadcast time; Headline Planet will share the clip if and when it launches.

In the meantime, official first-look photos from the TWICE performance also follow:

TWICE performing on 6/9/21 Ellen | Publicity image courtesy of Warner Bros.
TWICE performing on 6/9/21 Ellen | Publicity image courtesy of Warner Bros.
TWICE on Ellen DeGeneres Show | Warner Bros
TWICE performing on 6/9/21 Ellen | Publicity image courtesy of Warner Bros.
TWICE performing on 6/9/21 Ellen | Publicity image courtesy of Warner Bros.
TWICE performing on 6/9/21 Ellen | Publicity image courtesy of Warner Bros.
TWICE performing on 6/9/21 Ellen | Publicity image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

