First Look: TWICE Performs “Alcohol-Free” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

TWICE is launching new single “Alcohol-Free” with a promotional bang.

The superstar group will deliver a remote/video performance of the new single on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Coming on the same day as the song’s release, the gig will also mark the group’s “Ellen” debut.

“Alcohol Free” appears on TWICE’s new mini-album “Taste Of Love,” out this Friday, June 11.

In addition to the TWICE performance, Wednesday’s “Ellen” will feature a chat with Kevin Nealon. The full episode will air on television in the afternoon (check local listings), but a video from the Kevin Nealon video is already available below. The TWICE performance may also be released prior to the official broadcast time; Headline Planet will share the clip if and when it launches.

In the meantime, official first-look photos from the TWICE performance also follow: